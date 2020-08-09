Restaurants get creative with fall outdoor dining in the Poconos

Restaurant owners in the Poconos are thinking ahead to fall and how they can safely keep people dining outdoors when temperatures drop.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf announced indoor dining capacity will be raised to 50 percent starting next week. It's good news for business owners, but many are still thinking ahead when it comes to outdoor dining in the Poconos.

Check out S'Mores Trailside Dining at Barley Creek Brewing Company near Tannersville.

"We are standing in site number two, which is one of five sites that we have. They range anywhere in guest size from four to 20 guests can be accommodated into each site. We combine multiple sites for larger groups that we have but we, they are set up to be your own, individual campsite, socially distanced, whatever you're most comfortable with," said Stephanie Rath, Barley Creek Brewing Company CEO.

The campsites have picnic tables and Adirondack chairs that surround a fire pit.

Food is served family-style and all your drinks are set up right at your campsite before you arrive. Of course, you'll be given supplies for S'mores.

"This was a thought we had for a couple of years and when COVID hit it was like, yeah now is the time, let's get it going. We weren't really sure how long restrictions were going to be in place and what we'd be seeing right now would be here this fall but its perfect timing for us to have this for guests," said Rath.

Over at the Cinder Inn in Stroud Township, the owner installed four heated domes for outdoor dining in chilly weather.

Kristen Pitchford is a bartender there.

"They each have their own different theme. We have a winter theme, a sunflower theme, a garden theme, and the Cinderella theme which is more of an elegant theme," said Kristen Pitchford, Cinder Inn bartender.

Workers at the Cinder Inn tell Newswatch 16 while it's great to sit underneath this enclosure, they did want to do something special to stick out to customers.