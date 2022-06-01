Pride Month events in the Poconos

The Pocono Pride festival starts on Sunday at noon and runs until 5.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — LGBTQ+ Pride flags are flying high along Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg.

It's all to celebrate PRIDE month and this Sunday, it'll be the center for the Pocono Pride Festival.

"We understand the importance of having this event every year and we're doing our best to make sure that it is well attended. That we are benefitting the community it is here to serve," said Shantelle Davis, one of the Pocono Pride Festival organizers.

More than 65 local craft and food vendors, music, and shows are just some of the things you can expect.

The event is a celebration of inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're all about raising awareness for different individuals," Davis said. "This pride festival on Sunday is really a celebration about these awesome groups of people and were just looking forward to celebrating them and everything that they are able to contribute to the area and have a good time."

Another place that's really excited for Pride month is Rainbow Mountain Resort near East Stroudsburg. They have tons of events on tap for this upcoming weekend following the festival in Stroudsburg.

"We have a celebration going on the whole weekend, as in the pool of course, and then we do have our Hayloft open, which is our nightclub as well. We're going to have an entertainer and DJ and everybody's going to have fun," said Emily Maldonado, a worker at Rainbow Mountain Resort.

