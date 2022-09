The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times.

It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night.

She was later flown to the hospital for treatment.

Police later arrested the teen.

He faces attempted homicide charges.