A man has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of a family member in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Milton Clark, the man accused in the stabbing death of his 17-year-old nephew, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree murder but mentally ill.

The deadly stabbing of Tareses Previlon happened in 2019 at the teenager's home on Holland Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Previlon died about two weeks after he was released from the hospital.