Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

Pocono Township submitted an offer to buy the former Pocono Elementary Center just as another interested party withdrew its offer.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub.

Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy the property.

"Our intent would be to be able to acquire the property for a new municipal complex and also have a variety of community needs met there, as well as our police and recreation opportunities," said Munoz.

But township officials say they weren't the only ones interested in the property.

Core 5 Industrial Partners from Atlanta offered to buy the building for more than $8 million but withdrew the offer this week.

Munoz says Core5 already has two other project proposals in the works.

"Core 5 Industrial Partners received conditional approval on one project off of Warner Road for a warehouse ... which still has a number of conditions that have to be met. There's a property behind it that will be linked from Warner Road to Stadden Road ... and there is a proposal for a second warehouse on that. That is currently under review with the township," Munoz said.

Pocono Township officials say they hope the sale goes through on the former school property because they think it will be an asset to the community.

"Our hope for Pocono Elementary Center would be a one-stop shop for individuals locally to not only receive the service they need on the municipal side through the township and have the police headquartered there, but also to have a lot of space to have other community groups to come and locate," Munoz said.

Pocono Township officials hope to hear back in the next couple of weeks to see if their offer is accepted by the Pocono Mountain School District.