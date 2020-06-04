PMVB and local officials react to 'Sorry, we're closed' sign in Monroe County

PennDOT has removed the unwelcoming sign in Monroe County.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Someone took matters into their own hands this weekend, telling non-Pennsylvanian's the state is closed as the coronavirus continues to impact our area.

The homemade sign was spotted in Delaware Water Gap. It was placed on the westbound side of Interstate 80 as drivers enter Pennsylvania from New Jersey.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the mayor of the borough over the phone.

"Initially, when I saw it, I think I saw it on social media, I thought it was just a joke. I didn't think it was real. Usually, when I come back and forth from New Jersey I take the Portland Bridge, so I was quite surprised to see that there and that it was actually real," said Mayor Larry Freshcorn, Delaware Water Gap.

PennDOT has since taken the sign down.

A spokesperson says PennDOT doesn't allow unauthorized signage on its right of way.

Mayor Freshcorn says he isn't sure who put it there, but he understands people are frustrated.

"After thinking about it, I think it probably shows how people in the area think after speaking with a bunch of people, and not just from my direct area but from outside the area, concerned with maybe New Yorkers coming in from an epicenter or at least that's what we are told in our area, and a lot of people were getting upset over that," said Mayor Freshcorn.

Newswatch 16 also reached out to the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau about the sign.

Executive Director Chris Barrett says while he understands people are concerned when this is all over, it's the people from out of the area who keep the Poconos thriving and everyone needs to work together.

"We understand this is a stressful situation for everyone. When you look at it initially, it's like, wow, that is creative and then you really look into it deeper and you kind of realize, those folks visiting our region add a lot to it economically and keep thousands of people at work," said Barrett.