NEPA Odyssey of the Mind winners to head to state finals

The ultimate children's creative problem-solving competition is in the books, and now the winners are preparing to head to state finals in April.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Students from across the region competed in the 2023 NEPA Odyssey of The Mind Regional Tournament over the weekend at Pocono Mountain West High School.

Students are tasked with engineering and other STEM exercises.

Thirteen teams from the Delaware Valley School District, six from Abington Heights, four from the Northampton Area, and one from Bangor Area earned their spots as state finalists.

The Pocono Mountain School District also has 10 teams advancing to state finals which will take place at Lock Haven University on April 1.