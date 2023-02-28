'Snow' big deal for folks in Wayne County

Mother Nature gave parts of our area its first real big dose of snow including seven inches in parts of Wayne County.

HAMLIN, Pa. — There haven't been too many times this winter for people to spend their mornings removing snow. We found folks cleaning off cars and clearing sidewalks and driveways in Hamlin. Others were having a little fun building a snowman.

People we spoke with say they weren't bothered by the amount of snow and say winter has finally arrived.

"Winter in northeast Pennsylvania. You know, this is one of the things we get to deal with," said Matthew Lyons, who spent the morning clearing snow from the driveway at his house and business.

Lyons says he hoped to have more snow to move this winter and bought a new snow thrower in preparation.

"I figured it would be a mild winter since I just spent a lot of money on a new snow thrower, and I was expecting this winter, this snow."

Employees at Schaffer's Hardware say they haven't had a steady stream of people coming in for things they might need, but they are prepared in case they do.

Piles of rock salt, wood pellets, shovels, and snowthrowers were ready for those customers. We found one man who stopped in for a shovel because his had just broken shoveling his sidewalk from the wet, heavy snow.

"It's definitely a heart attack snow if you were to go out with it with a shovel, so take care, go slow, get plenty of rest," Lyons added.

People we spoke with say they don't expect this to be the last time they're on snow removal duties. Even the geese are confused. We found a flock flying in a southern direction, maybe a sign of more snow to come.

