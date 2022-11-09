New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos

Democratic Tarah Probst flipped the seat blue, which has long been held by a republican.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District.

Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired and then came out of retirement to run for the Pennsylvania Senate.

Probst says by flipping the seat blue, she will be able to better represent the people of the district.

"Many people for well over a decade have not been represented by their interests. Whether it be a woman's right to choose, whether it be public education and funding our schools or accessible health care, they finally feel like they have a voice to represent them, and overwhelmingly, that came through. So, I'm excited to finally give those people a voice and a choice in Harrisburg," said Probst.

As for her role as mayor of Stroudsburg, Probst tells Newswatch 16 she plans to step down and focus on her new role as state representative.

"Whoever comes in is going to be up and ready for the task, and I just feel like they're going to come in, and they're going to pick up where we left off. You know, it's a learning curve, but I'm going to right down the street in an office in Stroudsburg, and I'm going to be accessible all the time," said Probst.

Probst says she's ready to hit the ground running, tackling many issues in Harrisburg, like infrastructure and abortion.

"A woman has a right and a choice — that's number one. Funding our schools, especially in Monroe county, so that people can actually have a break and get money in their pockets from some school tax relief and also health care for northern and southern Pike Counties." Probst said.