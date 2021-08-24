Neighbors concerned about health, water safety after oil spill discovered in Swiftwater Creek

The Pocono Mountain School District says flooding from rain Sunday night caused a heating oil tank to overflow from the school's basement

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, an oil spill in a creek is causing alarm among homeowners in the area.

Pocono Township officials say flooding from Sunday's rain caused a heating oil tank at a nearby school to overflow into the creek.

“So they set up this boom and that was about it,” said Julie Rettle, as she points to the oil containment boom sitting in Swiftwater Creek after an oil spill was discovered in the water.

Rettle and her neighbor, Ashley Woodrow, have been dealing with the strong smell of oil in the area all day.



They say township, county and state officials were at the creek checking the spill but no one gave them an update on what's going on.

“There has been absolutely no communication by anybody in the county, the township, DEP, no one has told us anything,” said Rettle.

A Pocono Township official says the heavy rain Sunday night caused the basement of Swiftwater Intermediate School to flood on the Pocono Mountain School District's campus.



That water got into the school's underground heating oil tank, forcing the oil into the creek as well as the stormwater drain.

A spokesperson for Pocono Mountain School District says school officials were able to plug the tank to stop more oil from leaking.

Woodrow, a physician, is highly concerned about the negative health impacts her family is already facing.

“Several of us woke up with headaches, not feeling well. Thought maybe it was something in our garage got knocked over,” said Woodrow.

Rettle says another concern is the houses are on well water.

“Our well is only 35 feet deep and it's on the same water table as this creek,” said Rettle. “So, I'm not confident that our water is safe to drink right.”

The school district says local wells should not be impacted but it will hire an independent consultant to test soil samples if necessary.

“They're not giving us any information other than if you don't feel well, stay somewhere else until it goes away, but we can't tell you when,” said Woodrow. “And, also the water is safe to drink but I would like that in writing.”