Monroe County restaurant raises money for local children with cancer

Cherry's Family Restaurant is going gold for June for childhood cancer, collecting donations for three families in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Childhood cancer is a disease Laura Cribb of Kunkletown is all too familiar with.

Her son Jaden was diagnosed at just 4 months old with bilateral retinoblastoma –cancer in his eyes.

"They told me he would not live to see his first birthday. If he did, they were going to have to inoculate both his eyes. Now he's 13, and he's here with both eyes," said Laura Cribb, a server at Cherry's Family Restaurant near Kresgeville.

Cribb says her son is the inspiration behind a fundraiser at Cherry's Family Restaurant, where she works.

The restaurant is going gold for June for childhood cancer, collecting donations for three families in the community.

"One is still fighting. One is cancer-free, I believe she said, for three years now. 14 years old and a 13 year old, and my son is 13, so they're actually all around the same age," Cribb said.

Employees at Cherry's say the fundraiser is to raise awareness about childhood cancer and financially help those kids in the community battling it.

"This goes directly to the family that they can use for medical bills, or even a fun day for the children and just get their minds off the struggles that there having right now," said Lynn Smith, a server at Cherry's Family Restaurant.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant invites those in the community to come out for a day of fun, featuring food, games, vendors, music, and loads of activities for the kids.

All the money raised will go towards those families battling childhood cancer in the west end of Monroe County.

"In one way or another, everyone's been affected – from a family member, a friend, themselves with different kinds of cancer, and if we can just all come to support each other in the different kinds of fights and battles that we have and come together as a community maybe we can reach a goal," Smith said.

If another child in the West End community is battling cancer, the restaurant is interested in donating to them.

You can donate or learn more about the fundraiser by visiting Cherry's at 593 Interchange Rd, Kresgeville, PA 18333.

To nominate a family, call the restaurant at (610) 681-4482 or visit Facebook.

Tomorrow 6/3/2022 live music 6-9pm,come enjoy us,great music,food and special drinks!! Posted by Cherry's Family Restaurant on Thursday, June 2, 2022