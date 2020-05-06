Jim Thorpe seniors graduate at Pocono Raceway

They drove down the straightaway and only got out of their vehicles to pick up their diplomas.

It was graduation night for seniors at Jim Thorpe Area High School and what a place to have it.

The graduating Olympians drove down the straightaway at Pocono Raceway and only got out of their vehicles to pick up their diplomas.

"I think it's definitely something we'll remember and it's cooler than a regular graduation in my opinion," said graduate Olivia Peterson.

"High school the past four years we worked so hard the past anyway we could graduate I'm just glad we could," added Dominic Madera, graduate.

Jim Thorpe's Graduation ceremony was supposed to happen Wednesday but was postponed due to rain.

It did rain a little but everything continued as planned.