Hanover Area graduates at drive-in

Seniors got their diplomas at the Garden Drive-In near Hunlock Creek.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Many high school graduations have been altered by the pandemic.

Seniors at Hanover Area High School got their diplomas at the Garden Drive-In.

Escorted in by Hanover police and fire trucks, the teachers entered first and then the students rolled in next.

The students honked their horns in celebration.

"It was awesome that they were able to put this together and that everyone is here and everyone can see each other one last time," said graduate Emily Ashton.

"I am so excited and so happy that they are actually able to have something for these graduates," Anna Lamoreux, mother of a graduate, said.