JavFest back in the Poconos

Athletes come from all over the country to compete and learn from one another.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They call it PR City because, at American JavFest on the campus of East Stroudsburg High School South, dozens of competitive javelin athletes take to the runway to try to beat their own records.

But PR doesn't only stand for personal record; it also has to do with public relations, spreading the word about all the sport has to offer.

"It's an appreciation of everything javelin. Usually, we have a clinic alongside this where kids get to learn a little bit from some high-level coaches, but this year because of COVID, we didn't know where we were going to be at. We had limited time to plan so, it's just about the competition," said Barry Krammes, the meet director for JavFest.

This year marks the National Scholastic Athletics Foundations' sixth annual Javelin Festival. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes come from all over the country to compete and learn from one another.

Two-time Olympian Tom Pukstys says Javfest helps young athletes become their best.

"I still enjoy watching young developing athletes throw better than ever. It's still a passion of mine to see people enjoy the sport like I did when I was younger," said Pukstys.

Athletes tell Newswatch 16 to be able to participate in an event that specializes in one of their favorite sports—Javelin throwing—helps them become better.

"When I come to something like this where I'm strictly doing javelin, I can get into my headset. I can go through all the motions. I can spend a lot more time on this one event, while if it's a dual meet or an invitational, I have other things to think about and it kind of throws me off guard," said Valerie Badger of Montoursville.