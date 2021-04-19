Here's how East Stroudsburg Area HS South plans for prom during pandemic

Some high schools in our area are able to have prom this year but with safety guidelines in place.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Prom is a big deal for many high school students, especially seniors. Last year, the pandemic threw a wrench into plans forcing many school districts to cancel.

This year, East Stroudsburg Area School District says prom will go on.

"We've been looking forward to prom for all of our years. I know that everyone in the class was really nervous that we weren't going to be able to have one, but now they are super-stoked and getting on board with it. I mean, people are signing up to help. I am really excited, and so is everyone else," said Kate Briegel, the senior class vice president.

Michael Catrillo, the principal of East Stroudsburg Area High School South, says about 300 students will be attending. The dance will be held in the high school gym.

"We were a little reluctant to use a venue, and the seniors were good enough to get excited about a home prom. I mean, you think back to the olden days; proms were held in school gyms, so it's a little nostalgic like this," said Catrillo.

To be able to have a prom, the school district had to come up with a safety plan. While students are on the dance floor, they must wear masks. The only time they can take them off is if they are eating.

"It's a wide-open area for people to dance, and that's all that will go on in here. We will use the rest of the building for tables, table setups, and food. We will have our courtyard area open. There are lots of places to walk around and sit. We are excited that we can offer a real prom in our own home setting here," said Catrillo.

Senior Steven Simpson says the pandemic canceled enough, and it's nice to have something to look forward to.

"I think it's definitely one of those moments in your life that you look forward to and will look back on in the future," said Simpson.