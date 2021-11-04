Protestors plead to keep Scranton school open

School officials have proposed shutting down the elementary school, which has been met with opposition from students and parents.

SCRANTON, Pa. — "What do we want? Keep Bancroft open!"

Parents, students, and supporters gathered outside George Bancroft Elementary in Scranton, hoping school board members would hear their calls to keep the school open.

"If they close, it will be a heartbreak for everyone," said Brian Plotkin of Scranton.

Protestors held broken Bancroft hearts along Albright Avenue as honks of support drove past.

School officials have proposed shutting the school down to save money since the aging building needs almost two million dollars in repairs. The 200 students who attend Bancroft would be sent to another elementary school in West Scranton.

"They have money available. There's no reason to close down this school. They should stay open. The children should be able to walk to their school," said Scott Dustman, a teacher for the district.

"They belong here because of the small class sizes. The teachers are absolutely amazing. They're trying to send them all to Isaac Tripp. There's about 750 students who are MIA right now. Next year, when everyone's back, there's going to be too many kids in that school," said Lisa Suda, a member of the Bancroft PTA.

School board members are set to vote on the closure Monday night. One of the most impassioned pleas to keep it open came from Bancroft third-grader Jackson Kurilla.

"It makes no sense! So I ask you tomorrow night to speak at the board meeting. Thank you," said Kurilla.