Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County

Celebrity baggers took to the checkout line at a grocery store in Monroe County for Grocers Fight Cancer Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces.

Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for the 27th annual Grocers Fight Cancer Day.

"Community is a big deal for us. We've been in this community for 50-plus years. We're going to be here another 50, so we're here today to support the community and have a great time," May said.

Five percent of all the proceeds from sales go to the American Cancer Society.

The event was put on pause for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The opportunity to be back is huge. That really gives us an opportunity to really asses what are the needs and what are we doing here — prevention, detection, education. You know, we've really been stifled being able to do those things, so being able to kind of get out there and be able to do that again has been just absolutely remarkable," said Lisa Hoey of the American Cancer Society.

Over the course of the day, nearly 150 community celebrity members got behind the county and bagged groceries for the cause.

"We're really big into community engagement. We feel it's very important to give back to the community, so we know cancer touches a lot of lives, and it's a pretty important topic, and we want to help in any way we can," said Angela Kinsley, customer service manager.

Hoey said that the American Cancer Society is thankful for the Kinsley family's support.

"Even though we did not have this event for two years, they did make sure that the money that's raised from it still came to us, which is actually pretty amazing."

Cancer survivors even got in on the fun and bagged some groceries.

You have until 10 p.m. Tuesday to give back.