Governor Wolf proposes college tuition help

14 state schools stand to benefit if approved.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal is a welcome sign for state colleges like East Stroudsburg University.

Miguel Barbosa, the chief of staff at ESU, says the address reiterated continued support and investment in higher education.

"Our funding comes, in very small amounts, comes from the state government. It is a tuition-driven model, that we, unfortunately, have for our students. So any extra funding that we're able to get from the Commonwealth is outstanding for literally our students," said Barbosa.

$200 million is also being proposed for the Nellie Bly Tuition Program, a program Gov. Wolf has pushed here at ESU back in March of 2020.

It's for students attending a state-owned university like East Stroudsburg or community colleges, helping more people to earn a degree with less debt and encouraging young people to remain in Pennsylvania.

"The students that graduate from our, epically our schools in the Commonwealth, our state schools, our PASSHE schools as there known, they tend to stay in the local areas in the region so it's a win-win," Barbosa said. "Great return on investment."

The governor's budget hasn't been approved, it has to pass the Republican-controlled legislature.