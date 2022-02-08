WATCH LIVE: Governor Wolf delivers final budget address

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf will deliver his eighth and final budget address on Tuesday at 11:30 am.
In his final year in office, the governor plans to continue his ongoing efforts to help Pennsylvanians by furthering investments that would support families, learners, and our workforce.
The Associated Press reports Pennsylvania has plenty of cash to spend. It's because of an improving economy and pandemic aid money from the federal government.
The new budget, if passed by the general assembly on time, takes effect on July 1, 2022.