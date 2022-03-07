Gas prices creeping toward $5 a gallon in the Poconos

As Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni explains, the increase is packing a punch for those who frequently hit the road for work and other travel.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — "If you were to go back a year ago. I would be $35. I'm hitting almost $70 now."

That's how much it cost Wyatt Mann from Ohio to fill up his sedan at the Sunoco in Delaware Water Gap.

Frustration and concern over the current price of gas has many drivers wondering when it is going to stop.

Mann commutes to work and says these prices are packing a punch.

"What's the cost right now? Almost $4.50 here. That's pretty unbelievable."

According to AAA, Pennsylvania's average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.24. That's up six cents from Sunday and nearly 50 cents more from one week ago.

Drivers don't foresee this issue getting better anytime soon and think people will find other ways to get around.

"This is a problem. Some may find some alternatives, car pool, commute less, or work from home. Now for those who can't, I feel bad for them. It's that simple," said Bob Connors.

Becky Meier is from New York State. She isn't sure if the war between Russia and Ukraine is to blame for the price of gas or if it's people are on the road again, a supply and demand issue.

Meier originally thought it would be cheaper to fill up in Pennsylvania instead of nearby New Jersey before heading home. She thought wrong.

"I checked online, and it said New Jersey was the highest gas prices, so I said, 'Oh, good, Pennsylvania will be cheaper.' And we ended up paying 30 cents more in Pennsylvania than we would have in New Jersey. But, in Pennsylvania, we've gone from $3.98. I think this is the highest, $4.49, and I don't understand. I mean, obviously, if you're a local, you find the places that are cheaper. I don't know how people get away with $4.49 if there's someplace closer that is $4.09."

If you're looking for the cheapest place to fuel up, check the WNEP Gas Tracker.