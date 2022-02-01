Free COVID-19 test sites in Monroe County

The Department of Health is coordinating two testing sites for the next two weeks in the county.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Driving down Route 611 In Pocono Township, it's hard to miss a huge, lighted sign advertising-free COVID-19 testing. Several cars lined up outside of the Pocono Township Municipal Building to take advantage.

Monroe County officials say it's all a part of a plan to help the community continue to stay safe.

"COVID is still here and the numbers are lessening for the county, but it's still a problem. We still need to be vigilant, and we still need to test on a regular basis. If you're not feeling well, take the opportunity to come to test," Maryellen Keegan, the Director of Emergency Services in Monroe County said.

The testing is through The Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Teams have been going through the region offering PCR tests to those who want it. This part of Monroe County was next in line.

Keegan says after testing this week and next, all the corners of the county will have had the opportunity.

"To be able to bring these pop-up sites into some of the more rural areas of our county is so important to make sure that everybody has something locally and close by that they can go to," Keegan said.

Tests are free for anyone. County officials tell Newswatch 16 you don't need an appointment. All you have to do is show up and bring a government-issued ID.

"Folks from the Department of Health will come to your car. You don't have to get out of your car. they will administer the test right through your window and there's minimal contact with anyone," Keegan said. Make sure you wear your mask and it's a quick and easy process for you."

Results will either get emailed or you'll receive a phone call in one to three days.

Testing at the Pocono Township Municipal building will run through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Next week, testing will move to the Monroe County Public Safety Center from February 8 through February 12.

There will be 2 FREE community based COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County! Help keep our community safe by getting tested regularly. ☺️ . . #COVID19 #covid #monroecounty #covidtestingsites #covidtesting Posted by Monroe County Pennsylvania on Monday, January 31, 2022