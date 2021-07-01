Food and drink frenzy starts for Fourth of July weekend

The holiday food and drink shopping rush is on with the long holiday weekend upon us.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg was very busy on Thursday with customers getting ready for the Fourth of July weekend.

People who live in Monroe County and out of the area were stocking up on all kinds of meat offerings.

Amy DeCarlo is camping this weekend at Otter Lake. A stop at Gary's is always a must for her.

"We are getting sausage, pork chops, chicken breast, and I am not sure what else, but so far, so good," said DeCarlo.

Steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, you name it, these customers are buying it for the long holiday weekend.

Gary Oney owns the meat market. He says long weekends are always busy.

"A lot of holiday orders, you know. Steaks, definitely steaks on the grill, burgers, hotdogs, the usual, chicken, a lot of chicken on the grill," said Oney.

What's a burger and a hot dog without a cold beverage? At Brewskies in East Stroudsburg, the popular items this year are seltzers.

"We have a White Claw display right here. We have Crook & Marker behind me. Seltzers are very popular," said Alex Nauman at Brewskies Beverage.

There's plenty of beer, seltzer, and other adult drinks to choose from at this beer distributor.

Alex Nauman runs the business. This is his first Fourth of July in the new larger building. Nauman says he's ready for the rush of customers.

"Because it's landing on a weekend, we will probably start seeing people come in now. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it will be a madhouse," said Nauman.

If you're shopping for food and drink last minute, both businesses encourage calling ahead to ensure they have what you're looking for.

Brewskies is open through 9 p.m.