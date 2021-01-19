Five in custody after Tobyhanna shooting spree

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are now in custody in connection with a series of shootings in Monroe County Monday night.
Four gunshot victims were found at several different locations in the Tobyhanna area of Monroe County.
Five people have now been charged.
- A male, 16, from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, various weapons charges.
- Laron Watson, 22, a male from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, corruption of minors, various weapons charges.
- Jahlayah Blondell, 20, a female from Tobyhanna, charged with hindering apprehension.
- Aja Nay Watson, 19, a female from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension.
- Solidin Hamilton, 21, from Tobyhanna charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, corruption of minors, weapons charges.
The four victims were identified by police.
- Courtney Newman, 20, male from the Bronx, New York, was shot in the head.
- Dajon Stacks, 20, a male from Henryville, was shot in the leg.
- Jonathan Marshall, 20, male from Tobyhanna, was shot in the arm.
- Sherra Pettigrew, 47, a female from Tobyhanna was shot in the back.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police believe two victims were shot at a home in A Pocono Country Place development.
One victim was shot in the head near the Tobyhanna Shopping center and found in a vehicle after a crash near Kings Way and Route 196.
A fourth victim was shot at a home in Pocono Farms East development and found at a vehicle crash scene near Campbell Drive and Kings Way.
Developing story, check back for updates.