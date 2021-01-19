x
Five in custody after Tobyhanna shooting spree

Four people were shot in several locations in Monroe County Monday night.
Credit: WNEP

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are now in custody in connection with a series of shootings in Monroe County Monday night.

Four gunshot victims were found at several different locations in the Tobyhanna area of Monroe County.

Five people have now been charged.

  • A male, 16, from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, various weapons charges.
  • Laron Watson, 22, a male from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, corruption of minors, various weapons charges.
  • Jahlayah Blondell, 20, a female from Tobyhanna, charged with hindering apprehension.
  • Aja Nay Watson, 19, a female from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension.
  • Solidin Hamilton, 21, from Tobyhanna charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, corruption of minors, weapons charges.

The four victims were identified by police.

  • Courtney Newman, 20, male from the Bronx, New York, was shot in the head.
  • Dajon Stacks, 20, a male from Henryville, was shot in the leg.
  • Jonathan Marshall, 20,  male from Tobyhanna, was shot in the arm.
  • Sherra Pettigrew, 47, a female from Tobyhanna was shot in the back.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police believe two victims were shot at a home in A Pocono Country Place development.

One victim was shot in the head near the Tobyhanna Shopping center and found in a vehicle after a crash near Kings Way and Route 196.

A fourth victim was shot at a home in Pocono Farms East development and found at a vehicle crash scene near Campbell Drive and Kings Way.

Developing story, check back for updates.