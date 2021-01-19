Five in custody after Tobyhanna shooting spree

Four people were shot in several locations in Monroe County Monday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are now in custody in connection with a series of shootings in Monroe County Monday night.

Four gunshot victims were found at several different locations in the Tobyhanna area of Monroe County.

Five people have now been charged.

A male, 16, from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, various weapons charges.

Laron Watson, 22, a male from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, corruption of minors, various weapons charges.

Jahlayah Blondell, 20, a female from Tobyhanna, charged with hindering apprehension.

Aja Nay Watson, 19, a female from Tobyhanna, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension.

Solidin Hamilton, 21, from Tobyhanna charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, corruption of minors, weapons charges.

The four victims were identified by police.

Courtney Newman, 20, male from the Bronx, New York, was shot in the head.

Dajon Stacks, 20, a male from Henryville, was shot in the leg.

Jonathan Marshall, 20, male from Tobyhanna, was shot in the arm.

Sherra Pettigrew, 47, a female from Tobyhanna was shot in the back.

#BREAKING: Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief says five people are in custody in connection to yesterday’s shooting spree throughout Monroe County. Charges include attempted homicide. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/PnMBptVtpn — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 19, 2021

Pocono Mountain Regional Police believe two victims were shot at a home in A Pocono Country Place development.

One victim was shot in the head near the Tobyhanna Shopping center and found in a vehicle after a crash near Kings Way and Route 196.

A fourth victim was shot at a home in Pocono Farms East development and found at a vehicle crash scene near Campbell Drive and Kings Way.