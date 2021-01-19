BREAKING: Police searching for suspects of four separate shootings in Monroe County

There is ongoing police activity in the Coolbaugh Township and Tobyhanna areas.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Pocono Mountain police are looking for the suspects of at least four separate shootings that took place just before 7 p.m.

Rapid gunfire was reported in Coolbaugh Township and Tobyhanna.

Police were investigating outside of a Pocono Country Place, Stoogies on Route 196, and the Dollar General in Coolbaugh Township.

Dollar General Store Manager Nicole Hull says she heard a few gunshots and then even more.

She called 911 and then saw a customer was outside in the parking lot.

"He heard the whistle of the bullet shell going over his head. I immediately rushed him into the store and I locked the doors and as I was doing so, we heard about 15-20 shots more," Hull said.

While Newswatch 16 was at Pocono Mountain Regional Police, we saw a black Mercedes and a Kia SUV towed on the back of a truck.

Mayor of Mount Pocono Michael Penn said in a Facebook post: "Currently there are four known victims and four of five crime scenes please consider this a developing community safety danger."

"It was scary. I'm used to living next to a gun range so, in my head, it's oh, it's the gun range, but in reality. It was right next to us and it started in our parking lot and then migrated over there," Hull added.

Hull says the shooting moved over towards Melanin Social Club, which is near the Dollar General.

"They immediately went over there because this happens two-three times a week because they know the bar behind there is actually a problem," she said.