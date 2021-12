Flames broke out just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a home in Monroe County.

Flames broke out along Amy Lane in Gilbert near Kresgeville just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews from Polk Township, West End Fire, Kunkletown, and Blue Ridge responded to fight the flames.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire but it is unknown if anyone was living in the home at the time.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the fire in Monroe County.