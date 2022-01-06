ESU offers reduced rates for some students

The university announced a special tuition rate for residents of states that neighbor Pennsylvania.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Out-of-state students will soon be able to attend a university in the Poconos at a discount.

East Stroudsburg University announced a special tuition rate for residents of states that neighbor Pennsylvania.

The lower rates will benefit prospective students from New York, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

Tuition that was previously about $600 per credit will now be $400 per credit.

"The pandemic was very impactful to ESU and so you know this is a way for us to help recover our enrollment and to serve our local communities," said Karen Lucas, East Stroudsburg University Vice President of Enrollment Management.

The new rate will go into effect for first-time freshmen and new transfers beginning in the fall of this year.