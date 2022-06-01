Scholarships for transfer students in STEM programs

East Stroudsburg University was awarded a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Over 100 students, who start their education colleges in the STEM field at local community and transfer to East Stroudsburg University to complete their bachelor's degree, can receive a scholarship.

The university was awarded a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Community colleges partnering with ESU on the grant say they are grateful to lend a hand to students looking to further their education.

"To be able to help them find these opportunities, to help them ease their burdens so that they could actually focus on their academics, was just a great feeling to do so," said Danielle Ringhoff, an assistant professor of chemistry at Northhampton Community College.

In 2016, ESU was awarded the same grant, when only $4 million was given, benefiting 100 STEM students.

Kimberly Maricle of Effort is one of them. She said that up until she was given the scholarship, she had given up on her education.

"It gave me a way to pay for my education. It also gave me a way to make sure I continue meeting those other responsibilities that I had outside of these walls," said Maricle.

This time, the new five-year grant, dubbed Clear Path, is $5 million and will provide scholarships to 135 students.

Scholarships are available for students transferring from surrounding community colleges to East Stroudsburg University to continue their higher education.

"Explaining to a student what is a biochemistry degree, how can you use that, how can you make a successful life with this path and that is to me, the most amazing thing about this program that it really proves an academic path, a foundation that sometimes many of our students, who are first-generation college students are lacking, and can now not only get that guidance, but support to make it a reality," said Rosana Reyes, vice president of enrollment management at Luzerne County Community College.

Students transferring from a community college can receive up to $10,000.

