East Stroudsburg University Softball headed to World Series

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was there as the team hit the road to the championship.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They are off on the journey of a lifetime—the East Stroudsburg University softball team is on its way to the NCAA DII Softball World Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A journey that started months ago continued at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on the East Stroudsburg University campus. The Warriors are on their way to Tennessee for the World Series.

Jaimie Wolbach is the coach who helped lead the team to 43 wins and a regional title.

"It wasn't easy to get there. It's been a work in progress. We've been working hard all fall, all spring. Now is our time," Wolbach said.

This is the ESU softball team's first trip to the World Series. A catcher and utility player, Katherine Donaghue knows it was good pitching, timely hitting, and strong defense that earned the Warriors a spot in the World Series, but opponents should know the Warriors have something more.

"I just think our energy, we always bring a lot of energy, and we're always picking each other up. We're celebrating the little things, so our energy is our biggest threat," Donaghue said.

Donaghue said she realized this team was something special as the regular season drew to a close.

The coach added that the Warriors really hit their stride about halfway through the season.

"We really had a rise about halfway through the season; we got better and better. The team got closer, and they are each other's best friends," Wolbach said.

The World Series in Tennessee is double elimination; lose two games, and you go home.

The challenge for the Warriors is to make the most successful year in team history a championship season.

The first NCAA Division 2 World Series game is set for Thursday evening.

The road to Chattanooga starting with a 4am departure from campus and a little camera crew action. @wneptv pic.twitter.com/Wzg3wCXcKB — Jaime Wohlbach (@ESUSoftball) May 23, 2023