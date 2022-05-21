Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

The man was found dead around noon on Saturday in Stroud Township.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon.

According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.

The coroner says the man was in the water fishing but did not say how the man died.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for the coming days in Monroe County.