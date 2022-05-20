Police still searching for alleged shooter

Sunbury police are still looking for the man who allegedly shot and killed someone inside a convenience store.

SUNBURY, Pa. — According to court papers, Kareem James started punching Ajani <A-JONNY> Uhuru Thursday afternoon inside Penn Jersey Food Mart.

That's when police say Uhuru shot and killed James. Police are still looking for Uhuru.

The Penn Jersey Food Mart is open for business again after a man was shot and killed inside the store Thursday afternoon.

Sunbury police are still looking for this man, 23-year-old Ajani Uhuru who they say pulled the trigger.

Uhuru was in line at the convenience store when he reportedly got into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes.

According to court papers, Jakes threw several punches at Uhruh who then shot Jakes several times before taking off. Kareem Jakes died at the scene.

Some people who live in this area tell Newswatch 16 a shooting so close to home makes them nervous, "I always took my granddaughter and stuff to that store to get her a popsicle, candy what she wants. No more," said a neighbor.

This woman is rethinking her trips to Penn Jersey Food Mart.

"Nothing against them up there because they can't help what goes on inside the store, but I'm just going to go somewhere else," she said.

"It's debatable whether I want to go over there or not. But then it doesn't matter, when you step out of your own house you are dealing with what might go on," said June Culp, Sunbury.

June Culp goes to this store often and almost went there Thursday.

"If we would have stopped we probably would have been right in with that. That's scary to think about. Because it happened right after we went by," said Culp.

Sunbury police say Uhuru is armed and dangerous and faces criminal homicide charges.

"He might have been after one person, but when someone is angry they'll do anything," said Culp.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Sunbury police.