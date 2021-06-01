Cinemark to reopen Friday across Pennsylvania, safety protocols in place

Cinemark plans to turn silver screens back on this Friday but are people ready to go back to the theater?

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — After weeks of being shut, the gate at Cinemark Stroud Mall and XD movie theater in Stroud Township is about to reopen.

Cinemark plans to open theaters across Pennsylvania this Friday with brand new safety protocols in a place called the Cinemark Standard.

"We are staggering showtimes and limiting capacity to ensure physical distancing throughout the theater. We also instituted seat buffering technology, which automatically blocks seats adjacent to your party when you're booking tickets to ensure physical distancing within the auditorium as well. Face masks are required for all employees and guests. We are disinfecting the auditorium before all showtimes, and we are also frequently sanitizing all hard surfaces," said Cinemark employee Chanda Brashears.

Cinemark is also allowing you to rent out a movie theater. For $99, you and a group can come and see a classic movie, or for $149, you can see a new movie.

But are all the new safety protocols enough to get people to go back to the movie theater? We asked some people in Stroudsburg, and the answers were mixed.

"There's nothing else to do. You can't keep us locked in all the time. If masks really work and you have to wear a mask to watch a movie, then so be it," said Chris Medico, Bangor.

"Not for me, sorry. I am over 65 and not ready to go out to movie theaters yet, but I would love to," said Marla Levine, East Stroudsburg.

"If everyone follows the regulations, it should be no problem," said Aaron Sphar, Pocono Summit.

"Rent it out. I mean it's a good idea for birthday parties. We have two kids who couldn't have birthday parties, and they don't understand. To have the ability to rent out space and have a party for a 6-year-old is awesome," said Rose Medina, Bangor.