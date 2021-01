AMC announced plans to reopen theaters in Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove, and Williamsport.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A number of movie theaters are getting ready to reopen their doors.

At least three are in Central Pennsylvania.

AMC Theatres announced plans to reopen theaters in Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove, and Williamsport Friday.

The chain will be following state guidelines for covid by restricting capacity to 10 percent and requiring masks and social distancing.