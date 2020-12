The lucky lottery player wins $250,000.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Monroe County.

A winning Cash 5 ticket sold for the Wednesday, December 23 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 4, 10, 17, 29, 37 — to win $250,000.

Mini Mart & Exxon Gas on Route 611 in Tannersville gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.