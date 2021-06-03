Business still closed one month after building is damaged in car crash

It's been almost a month since two cars crashed into a business in the Poconos. The place was left badly damaged and has been closed ever since.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — The gaping hole at the front of Pocono Rocks! in Mount Pocono is still boarded up.

Inside the rock climbing center, construction efforts are underway.

Everything from glass windows, to bounce houses to carpets needs to be replaced.

"We need everything. Signs in the windows, we need everything," said Jodi Bohdal, Pocono Rocks! Owner.

Last month, almost down to the day, two cars crashed into Pocono Rocks! and The Little Rock Café, with one car, actually going into the building.

The crash sent five people to the hospital.

It's believed one of the drivers suffered a medical issue.

The businesses happened to be closed on the day of the crash.

Owner Jodi Bohdal says she and her husband have been working hard to try to reopen.

"I am hoping once the mason work gets done because that's the main part that has to judge everything else, once we get finished with that I am hoping to move a little quicker," said Bohdal.

Now to add insult to injury, the only window that was not damaged in the crash recently fell victim to vandalism. Someone shot a BB gun at it.

"The building is over 100 years old and these windows are specially made. So it's getting everything together. I mean the insurance companies have been great, we are getting estimates. It's just not moving quickly enough for me," said Bohdal.