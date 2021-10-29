Brewery reopens after recent flood damage

The brewery is back open just in time for Halloween weekend and just in time for a new pumpkin beer.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The floors are clean and dry now inside ShawneeCraft Brewing Company in Smithfield Township.

But it didn't look this spic and span a few days ago.

Tuesday's heavy rain left behind inches of water both inside and outside of the business near Marshalls Creek.

"Yep, so it's been the first night in maybe 15 years or so that we've had water inside what used to be the ice rink and is now the brewery. We've never actually had this much water in the brewery. We had about 16 inches of water that came in here," said Michael Albert, Shawnee Craft Brewing Company.

Michael Albert is one of the operators of the brewery.

He says the last few days have been trying for the business as they tried their best to get the mess cleaned in time to open for this weekend.

Don't worry, a lot of the beer was saved and only a few items were lost.

"We were able to pull all the barrel-aged beer out of the brewery entirely and we were able to raise all of our brewing equipment up, most of it is already up because we know that we get water in here from time to time but we lost about 40 cases of beer that was the total amount that ended up being underwater but everything else we were able to save," said Albert.

Even though we are expecting more rain over the next few days, there's no worry here at the resort, and here's why.

When it rains locally there's not too much of an issue but when it rains heavily up river, that's when problems start.

"We are not that worried a lot of the local rain doesn't matter that much it's the rain further up stream and also dam releases further up stream and that's what happened. It was sort of a perfect storm because a lot of water was released from the dam, we had a lot of water upstream and here which is why we saw it go from 10 feet to 22 feet in the span of about 12 hours," said Albert.