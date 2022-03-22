Billboards boosting support for Ukraine in Poconos

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us the company's subtle nod to the people of Ukraine.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Driving down Route 209 in Brodheadsville, it's hard to miss a huge billboard with a sunflower. The people behind it say it's to show support for the people of Ukraine.

"This is, like they say, a picture worth a thousand words. We're hoping that this turns out as a picture worth a thousand thoughts and support," said Tony Cioffi, the general manager for eastern Pennsylvania with Adams Outdoor Advertising.

There are 60 billboards spanning Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Carbon Counties, and the Lehigh Valley.

Cioffi says the idea for the billboard flourished in a sales meeting.

"It's a beautiful flower, and it means so much. But in the world of Ukraine, in 1996, when they laid down their nuclear weapons, they planted sunflowers in the missile base, and because the power of a sunflower can really is can absorb some of the radiation waste," Cioffi said.

Cioffi says these sunflower billboards are a simple yet significant gesture: they stand with Ukraine.

"It's saying a lot without saying anything at all. It's working, and it's doing exactly what we'd hoped it would do: strike conversation. Bring up Ukraine and thoughts of Ukraine and the people, and hopefully, we can end this thing, and the world can stop this craziness."

Adams has put up more than 400 sunflower billboards across six states.

The billboards will stay up for three to four weeks.

During the next couple of weeks, you’ll see sunflowers popping up on posters throughout all of Adams’ 14 markets across... Posted by Adams Outdoor Advertising on Wednesday, March 16, 2022