Students raising money for Ukraine with t-shirts

West Scranton High School students designed a blue and yellow t-shirt to sell. All of the proceeds will go directly to people in Ukraine for meals and supplies.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Blue and yellow are the unofficial colors at West Scranton High School right now. Decorations hang in the halls of the school, showing support for Ukraine. Students here brainstormed ideas for ways to help those in need in Ukraine.

"We wanted to think of ways to start collecting donations such as bandages and everything, and we want to make more ways to raise money. So that's when we all decided to make a t-shirt sale," said senior Noah Palauskas.

Students can order a shirt to wear as part of their Dress Down Day on April 13, with the proceeds going to a nonprofit organization called NovaUkraine.

"Every penny that we make off these t-shirts will go right to the Ukrainian refugees and can give like a meal or clothing or any type of supplies very to them," said senior Justin Gockley.

Students in the West Scranton art club helped design the t-shirt, including one student who has family in Ukraine.

The students we spoke with say it's important to help their fellow community members give back.

"We also included 'Scranton Stands with Ukraine,' to not only include West Scranton High School students but the greater Scranton community. And it also says Ukraine in the Ukrainian language," said senior Tyler Michel.

"This school, we have a very diverse population. We have kids that come from many different areas of the world. So to be able to do something like this as a community to support them is very great for us. Shows that we could come together when times are important to do things like this," said senior Kohlbin McDonough.

Students in the Scranton School District can buy the t-shirts for $10. The school is working to open up the t-shirt sale to the public online.