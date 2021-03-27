American Legion brings Easter Bunny to town

The Easter Bunny took a ride through Barrett Township on Saturday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Easter came early on Saturday for some kids in Monroe County.

The Easter Bunny, known around this area as Buster Bunny, showed up to Barrett Township in style on Saturday afternoon.

The American Legion Post 922 lent him a sweet ride, and Buster greeted kids at the end of their driveway to deliver them some treats.

After missing out on so much this past year, parents say their children were excited to have something to look forward to.

"I think it's great. I think it's a really good thing for the kids. They all really enjoyed it. Everybody's faces lit up. It's really nice," said Nicole Conroy of Barrett Township.

"It was super fun and exciting! He gave us chocolate and eggs and more chocolate," said Aubrie Riches of Barrett Township.