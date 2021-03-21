Pet photos with Easter Bunny benefits local shelter

All money raised will help out Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Man's best friend even got into the spirit of Easter in part of Luzerne County on Sunday.

Three Dog Bakery welcomed pet owners to come to get their furry friends' pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.

The pictures were $10 a piece, and all money raised benefits Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

The rescue says donations will help offset veterinarian costs. Blue Chip officials say they spend about $200,000 a year taking care of animals.

"I think this is just wonderful. It's an event that everyone is looking forward to, and the kids have been looking forward to it, and it's helping other animals that are in need," said Nichole Cardillo of Larksville.