YWCA promoting Sexual Assault Awareness Month

According to YWCA Northcentral, about 460,000 victims aged 12 and up in the United States experience rape or sexual assault every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The YWCA Northcentral is focusing on Sexual Assault Awareness throughout the month of April.

The organization provides help to those who don't know where to go.

"We have a 24-hour crisis hotline; walk-in shelter that survivors can seek services 24 hours a day. We also have counselors on board that provide group and individual sessions," said Shantay Hall of the YWCA.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 1 in every 6 women and 1 in every 33 men have experienced some form of sexual assault in their lifetimes. The YWCA has seen an increase in victims seeking help.

"Over COVID, we had a lot of our survivors, which were victims at the time, and they felt like they had nowhere to go," added Hall.

The YWCA has partnered with the Human Services and Restorative Justice Club, a student organization at Penn College. Krystle Richardson is the president. She tells Newswatch 16 that she herself is a survivor.

"People tend to be very scared because what they have been through has already been extremely scary, and so to report it, they have to relive it," said Richardson.

She shared advice for victims struggling after an assault.

"Don't wait. Don't lie to yourself either, tell them everything. Because when I came here, it took me one hour to tell them everything, and after that day, I never had to deal with it again," she said.

The student organization is hosting an event at Penn's Inn Friday at 6 p.m.

It will include guest speakers sharing their personal experiences of sexual assault.

"If we can reach out and help our community benefit an organization like the YWCA and HSJ Club, then we are doing what we are supposed to, helping and benefiting our community and giving back," said Dennis O'Donnell, a Penn College student.

Upcoming events:

-April 14th, Speak Out Social, Penn's Inn in Williamsport at 6 p.m.

-April 26th, Denim Day, wear denim to promote sexual assault awareness