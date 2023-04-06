Donate Life Month: Organ donors honored in Lycoming County

Throughout April, UPMC is honoring organ donors and encouraging more people to donate.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A crowd gathered on the front lawn of UPMC Williamsport to see the Donate Life flag raised.

Throughout the month of April, the health system will recognize and honor people who have saved a life by donating an organ.

"It is an important month for us because it allows us bring recognition to those who have donated in the past and also bring awareness to people who might donate in the future," said Dr. Amit Tevar, the Director of Kidney & Pancreas Transplants at UPMC.

In attendance was Shaun McQuay. He stayed to watch the flag be raised.

"It gave me goosebumps. It raised the hair a little bit," said McQuay.

McQuay saved a life in 2019 when he donated a portion of his liver to someone he didn't even know.

"UPMC started to put out details about organ donation, and I always liked that feel-good story, so that is what made me decide to donate and give someone a second chance," he said.

McQuay said the whole process was easy and stress-free.

He encourages others to donate if they can.

"It gives you more of a new meaning and a sense of I could be on the other side of that. When you are in the ICU, you see the other side, and it makes it more worthwhile and gives you a new perspective on life," added McQuay.

Right now, the need for organ donors is extremely high.

"The problem with transplantation is we always have an organ shortage. There is 100,000 people waiting for a transplantation, and a large percentage of those die every year while waiting."

If you would like to be considered as a living donor, you can sign up here.