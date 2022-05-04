YWCA observes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

According to YWCA Northcentral, about 460,000 victims age 12 and up in the United States experience rape or sexual assault every year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month at the YWCA Northcentral in Williamsport.

"Every 68 seconds in America, an individual is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes, that individual is a child," said Amber Morningstar, the YWCA Program Director.

During April, the organization wants the public to know how it can help if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted.

"We have a 24/7 crisis hotline and emergency shelter for individuals who have experienced sexual violence, and we respond to the hospital," added Morningstar. "There is a group of nurses at UPMC who are equipped and ready to forensically investigate these cases, and we provide counseling services."

According to YWCA Northcentral, about 460,000 victims age 12 and up in the United States experience rape or sexual assault every year. The organization says that number is probably much higher.

"Individuals are afraid to report being sexually assaulted because they are afraid of what the community will say. They are afraid to share the most intimate part of their life. So, they were victimized and experienced trauma, and that is hard to talk about with strangers."

The YWCA has a few events planned this month to help raise awareness.

The organization is hosting a free screening of City of Joy on April 21 at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

They are also asking the community to wear denim on April 27.

"That is to signify a unity of solidarity from community members to wear denim in a form of protest against misconceptions that surround sexual assault," said Brittany Fischer, director of community and development at the YWCA.

"A lot of people ask what was the victim doing, what were they wearing, where did they go, why did they drink so much, and we need to stop asking that. We need to start asking why people rape," said Morningstar.

If you need help and would like to speak with a trained professional who can provide support, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-800-326-8483.