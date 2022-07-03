Year of tragedy leads to more mental health awareness at Minersville Area High School

Students in part of Schuylkill County came together after tragedy. They're breaking down barriers when it comes to mental health awareness.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The Battlin' Miners of Minersville Area High School have battled a lot in the past two years.

In 2020, the school lost three students to suicide.

One of them was a friend of senior Abby Adams. That's why she joined a group of students and faculty in bringing a new club to the high school.

"I really hope that even if it reaches one person, if it reaches 100, I hope that it changes someone's mind if they're thinking about suicide, or if they're in a state of depression or anxiety, it changes their state of mind and the path that they might go on," Adams said.

The club is called Aevidum, a word created by the students who started the organization in Lancaster County in 2003. It comes from Latin roots, and it means, "I've got your back."

It's all about encouraging fellow classmates to take care of each other.

"I think since our school is so small, and we've been through a lot together since we've had three suicides in one year, and I think that just brought us together to have everyone's back and make sure that won't happen again," said junior Avery Horoschak.

Now they're making sure every school district in Schuylkill County has an Aevidum club of their own by holding training sessions for students and teachers.

"We don't want anyone to have to go through what we went through," said senior Jason Cullen.

The students say sometimes it's hard to admit when you're struggling. That's one of the biggest problems they're working to address.

"It's really nice to see these kids actually come out and feel comfortable being able to talk to a bunch of students. And that's what we're trying to really do is make it an environment where people are able to speak up," said senior Landon Boyle.

The pandemic has certainly taken its toll, especially the social isolation. But there's hope.

"As we keep going throughout the school year, and we keep seeing each other more, it's getting better," said Cullen.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline—800-273-8255—offers free, confidential crisis counseling 24/7/365. You don't have to be suicidal to call.