Running an ultramarathon to support foster children

Jennifer Devore will be running 31 miles to raise money for kids entering foster care.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jennifer Devore of Montoursville is gearing up to run for a cause that means so much to her. This weekend, she will be running an ultramarathon — 31 miles, to be exact.

"I have a route. I am starting in Montoursville, and I am pretty much running the streets of Montoursville and Williamsport to end at First Church," said Devore

She is doing this to raise money for Dwell Orphan Care in Williamsport. The organization provides families and kids entering foster care with much-needed support.

"Caring for orphans and vulnerable kids and the families that love that. So, that is why we exist. To support foster and adoptive families so that children have a safe, loving forever home for them to dwell," said Jennifer Lake of Dwell Orphan Care.

According to the organization, 50 percent of foster families decide to stop fostering after just one year. The money Devore raises will help foster families in the area connect socially.

"These kids have so much going on. These parents have so much going on, and they need to have an outlet or just something to help them say it is OK, and I can do this," added Devore.

The fundraising will also help buy clothes and items that kids may need when they enter foster care.

"She has really owned this and has a huge heart for foster and adoptive parents in the community. She is doing her thing to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the work that we do. She is amazing," added Lake.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Devore while she was training on the streets of Williamsport for her big run this Saturday.

"I am in what is called my taper right now. So, right now, I am ready and revving to go. I am doing low mileage right now, but I am definitely ready to run," she said.

If you would like to donate to Dwell and Devore's cause, you can text "Dwell 50k" to 53-555 or visit Dwell Orphan Care's website.