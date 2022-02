State police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near Jersey Shore, PA Friday afternoon.

Troopers confirm one person was shot just before 1:30 p.m. along Vilas Drive in Porter Township.

The shooter took off, but state police tracked them down.

That person now faces attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County.