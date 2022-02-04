x
Monroe County

Bobcat named Blanch stolen for animal farm in the Poconos

Troopers say a man broke into Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Monroe County and took off with a bobcat.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/WNEP
Image provided by Pennsylvania State Police

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for a man who stole a cat, but this feline is not of the regular housecat variety.

Officers believe the man seen in security camera pictures broke into Pocono Snake and Animal Farm near Marshalls Creek just after 10 a.m. Friday.

He grabbed a 22-year-old North American bobcat named Blanch.

The suspect wrangled the bobcat out of the business and into a red Hyundai Elantra.

Officials Say Blanch suffers from medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Barracks at 570-619-6480.

