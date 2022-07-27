'Survivors on the Sock' - Cornhole for a cause

Every bag tossed, and every dollar raised at this event goes directly to a free program in Lycoming County that helps survivors get back on their feet.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's more than just a bit of a healthy competition behind this cornhole tournament for Keith Heller. He's a member of West Branch Cornhole in Lycoming County, the group that's helped put on "Survivors on the Sock" for the last three years.

"Survivors on the Sock hits home with me due to our daughter being affected by brain cancer and battling it for the last ten and a half years. So it means a lot to me personally, but as a group, West Branch Cornhole, we love doing these types of fundraiser," Heller said.

Survivors on the Sock is so named because it benefits cancer survivors, and it takes place at Pier 87 along Loyalsock Creek.

Brad Russell is the co-owner of the bar and restaurant near Montoursville.

The tournament this Sunday is in honor of his friend, Larry Allison Sr., who lost his battle with cancer in 2014.

"He was a leader in the community. People looked up to him, just a great guy, great fisherman, dear friend of mine. I always remember Larry and the days we spent together on his boat. So I'm really looking forward to this weekend," Russell said.

Every dollar raised from the cornhole tournament goes directly to the Livestrong program at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA.

It's a national program that helps cancer survivors reclaim their health and wellbeing.

"Our first survivor, she came in, she was going on a trip to Italy, and all she wanted to do was to be able to walk around Italy. The first day she was with us, she was able to do four minutes on the elliptical. By the end of the program, she was over 30 minutes on the elliptical and had the most magical trip with her family," said Elisa Allen from Eastern Lycoming YMCA.

It's 100 percent free for survivors. Events like this help keep it that way.

"There is a cost to it, meaning that we have very specialized trainers who are doing this group personal training specifically designed for cancer survivors," Allen said.

"It's really been very successful in the past, and we hope we've been able to run quite a few classes with the money that we've raised, so I'm hoping for a great turnout this year so we can continue doing that," added Megan Bowman from Eastern Lycoming YMCA.

If you're ready to show off your tossing skills, the tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 87 on Sunday.