Summer recreation spots closed in Lycoming and Clinton Counties

Pools, beaches, and play areas are all closed this summer due to the Covid-19 crisis.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The COVID-19 crisis has caused many popular summer spots in Central Pennsylvania to remain closed.

Last week the city of Williamsport announced that Memorial Pool will not be opening this summer.

"You know we don't make these decisions lightly, they are very difficult decisions and we understand that they have an impact on our community but we absolutely have to take the health and safety of everyone into consideration," said Williamsport Mayor, Derek Slaughter.

The city has also decided to cancel all summer recreational programs for kids.

But Mayor Slaughter encourages people to still get out of the house.

"There is still a lot of recreational opportunities that kids can partake in and families can partake in that are safe right now. You can get out and walk, jog, bike, go get on the trails, and the bike trails."

Just over in Clinton County, Lock Haven Officials have closed the City's Beach for the season.

"It's not going to be the same with the beach closing and I come down here and walk my dog all the time and it's not going to be the same without a bunch of people here," said Jessie Spencer of Lock Haven.

"That is pretty disappointing since there is not really a lot to do around here and they also shut down the skating rink so there is nothing to really do around here, it's just stores and stuff," said MiaBella Hall of Lock Haven.

The Mill Hall Community Pool will also stay closed for the remainder of the summer.

People tell Newswatch 16 that they will have to find other things to keep them busy.

"A lot of time inside, going to have to spend a lot of time inside and maybe walk around, maybe."

Both Lock Haven and Williamsport have closed playgrounds and other recreational spots at this time.