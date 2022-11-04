Police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Lycoming County

Officers responded to Pudgie's Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road near Williamsport early Friday.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County nabbed two men allegedly involved in the theft of cooking oil.

Two men from Yonkers, New York, were arrested early Friday morning by Old Lycoming Township police.

Officers responded to Pudgie's Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after receiving a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the restaurant.

Police say they found a black utility van dripping oil that was leaving the parking lot.

Raymond Hernandez, 30, and Luis Sanchez, 30, were arrested and charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

Both men were locked up in Lycoming County.