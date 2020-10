The place in Old Lycoming Township was badly damaged early Wednesday.

Two people escaped flames after their home was damaged by fire early Wednesday in Lycoming County.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in a home on Wheatland Road in Old Lycoming Township, north of Duboistown.

Firefighters arrived to find the home in flames. A photo from a Newswatch 16 viewer shows heavy flames coming from the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.